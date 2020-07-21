Russell Vought Confirmed to Lead OMB

The Senate confirmed Russell Vought as the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) yesterday in a 51-45 vote.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted to confirm Vought in mid-June following several hearings on his nomination. The White House nominated Vought to lead OMB in March after Vought serving the position in an acting capacity for just over a year.

Vought told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee last month that if confirmed, he would continue to work “to create a culture not of siloes but of collaborators so that the best expertise can be heard” at OMB. As he takes on the permanent director role, he said that he will continue to work with the committee and agencies such as the Government Accountability Office as necessary.

OMB has taken on several responsibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as issuing telework guidance and cataloging CARES Act funding to ensure transparency, that Vought committed to continuing at a Senate Budget Committee hearing.