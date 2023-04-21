If you’re heading to the RSA Conference in San Francisco in person, or even if you’re staying home in hopes of getting the latest cybersecurity intel from keynotes that will become available from the conference, here’s our curated run-down on what the MeriTalk newsroom is watching for news breakers.

The first stop for us is Carahsoft’s Public Sector Day event on Monday, April 24. Nearest to our hearts is the 2:40 p.m. (local time) presentation from MeriTalk and RSA Conference on our latest research effort. That survey finds that after years of working out the kinks, the government and private sector are reaping the benefits of close collaboration on cybersecurity intelligence sharing, and bolstering collective defense in the process.

Presenting the research findings will be Nicole Burdette, Principal at MeriTalk; Joe Franco, Director of Programs at MeriTalk; and Britta Glade, Vice President, Content and Curation, at the RSA Conference.

Also catching our eye at the Public Sector Day event is keynote is the noon keynote from Gurpreet Bhatia, Principal Director for Cybersecurity/Deputy Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at the Defense Department, on pressing cybersecurity issues within the Federal space.

Fast forward to Tuesday, April 25, and we’ll be looking for news from a Fed-heavy event organized by the Alliance for Digital Innovation, featuring both Federal Chief Information Officer Clare Martorana, and Federal Chief Information Security Officer and Deputy National Cyber Director Chris DeRusha.

That discussion, beginning at 9 a.m. local time, will cover the Biden administration’s approach to improving citizen service, promoting IT modernization, and migrating to zero trust security. A subsequent panel will talk about what all that means from the industry side.

Throughout the RSA Conference that runs from April 24 to 27, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will be flooding the zone with top-notch speakers.

You can check the whole lineup at CISA’s website, but we are keeping our eyes peeled for these:

On April 24, CISA’s Eric Goldstein, the agency’s executive assistant director, and Gen. William Hartman, commander of the Cyber National Mission Force, talk about how the best cyber defense features a good offense; and

On April 25, several CISA and National Cyber Director (NCD) officials break down the National Cybersecurity Strategy released by the NCD last month. Featured on the panel will be Goldstein, the State Department’s Liesyl Franz, Justice Department CIO Melinda Rogers, Robert Knake, principal acting National Cyber Director, and Bryan Vordran, assistant director at the FBI.