Ross Guckert Appointed to Lead PEO EIS

The Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems (PEO EIS), whose chief oversees 37 program offices and 71 acquisition programs across the Army and Department of Defense, has a new leader. Ross Guckert replaced the retiring Chérie Smith as Program Executive Officer of PEO EIS on May 21 in a ceremony at Fort Belvoir, Va. Guckert will manage an annual budget of approximately $4.3 billion and oversee the program offices and acquisition programs for 10 combatant commands in areas including communications, finance, logistics, medical, personnel, procurement systems, and training. Guckert previously served as the Deputy Program Executive Officer for PEO Soldier, since September 2018.