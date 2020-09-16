Reps. Hurd, Kelly Formalize National AI Strategy Resolution

Reps. Will Hurd, R-Texas, and Robin Kelly, D-Ill., have introduced a resolution in the House that would create a national artificial intelligence strategy.

The members of Congress have been working with the Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC) since earlier this year on the national AI strategy, and released a report in August calling for more Federal investments into AI R&D.

“America leads the world in innovation, but to keep up we must embrace AI in the government, private sector and education,” Rep. Hurd said. “This means preparing America’s workforce, countering our adversaries’ commitment to AI, investing in R&D and shaping the ethical guidelines and rules of AI based on America’s values, not that of an authoritarian regime, like Russia or China.”

The resolution introduced by Reps. Hurd and Kelly in coordination with BPC and other stakeholders includes recommendations from four AI white papers on workforce, national security, R&D, and ethics.

“American ongoing and future leadership in AI will be based on today’s policies and investments. We need a real and actionable comprehensive plan, as this resolution calls for, to engage all levers of national power to create and preserve American AI superiority,” said Rep. Kelly.

Original cosponsors of the resolution also include Reps. Steve Chabot, R-Ohio, Gerry Connolly, D-Va., Marc Veasey, D-Texas, Seth Moulton, D-Mass. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, and Jim Baird, R-Ind.