Reps. Call for Research Investment in AI

Reps. Will Hurd, R-Texas, and Robin Kelly, D-Ill., have partnered with the Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC) and the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) to release a new report that calls for Federal investments into AI R&D.

The Cementing American Artificial Intelligence Leadership: AI Research & Development report is the third in a series on AI issues, with the first two relating to workforce and national security.

“America is home to some of the best and brightest minds, so we should enable those minds to discover and develop ‘the next big thing’ in AI in order to help the U.S. to keep its competitive advantage,” Rep. Hurd said. “Ensuring robust federal funding for R&D will support the development of revolutionary technologies.”

The report highlights six key principles related to AI R&D, including:

The need for Federal AI R&D spending to increase significantly;

Expanding and diversifying the U.S.’ computing capacity;

The Federal government incentivizing private sector R&D;

A need for international cooperation in advancing AI R&D;

The Federal government benefiting from opening avenues for private talent; and

AI standards and measurement being essential for making AI technologies safe, secure, reliable, and that comport with U.S. norms and values.

Back on July 23, the two congressmembers released the first of the white papers on national AI strategy. That report included 25 recommendations and five key takeaways.

“Today, artificial intelligence is making some jobs obsolete while creating new opportunities for American workers,” Rep. Kelly said at the time. “It’s imperative that policymakers get in front of these changes to ensure our workers have the skills to continue to outperform our competitors.”