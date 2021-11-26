A recent report proposed that government agencies consider implementing new education programs to help reskill the existing workforce on more advanced technologies as part of the longstanding Federal push to modernize government operations.

The report, released by the IBM Center for The Business of Government, highlighted three tactics to help better prepare government workers for a more digitized work environment:

Selecting Individuals for Technology-Oriented Training Readiness: Choosing the right employees to engage in technology-oriented training programs for reskilling.

Designing or Choosing Technology-Oriented Training Programs Appropriately: Selecting or creating technology-oriented training programs with essential elements needed for successful outcomes.

Providing Agency Support for Employees Post-Training: Supporting the employee to use the skills learned post-training to benefit from the investment.

Researchers acknowledge that government agencies seeking to increase their staff’s technology-oriented skill sets can expect to face challenges as they seek to achieve effective training outcomes. However, “their research indicates that organizations can achieve more positive outcomes from technology-oriented training when seeking to reskill their workforce.”

“As agencies engage in digital transformations, the workforce must also transform by reskilling to maintain and effectively use new technology,” the report noted.

Additionally, researchers emphasized that having a supportive work environment is especially helpful in applying newly-learned technological skills. Offering support for employees after participating in technology-oriented training, according to the report, is critical for employees to use their skills and to ensure the organization benefits from the investment in training.

This is a notion other related oversight reports have made. A report from the Government Accountability Office, released last week, found advanced training and employee support were also two crucial components to retaining staff amid modernization efforts.