Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., is looking to introduce an amendment to the fiscal year (FY) 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would increase the Department of Defense’s (DoD) budget for cybersecurity by $1 billion.

The FY2022 defense bill, scheduled to be considered by the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, would establish an information collaboration environment that “would provide limited access to appropriate operationally relevant data about cybersecurity risks and cybersecurity threats, including malware forensics and data from network sensor programs, on a platform that enables query analysis,” according to a version of the bill released by Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash.

Rep. Rogers’ amendment would increase the amount DoD can spend under Rep. Smith’s bill on communications, cyber, and information systems.

“President Biden’s proposed defense budget for FY2022 was wholly inadequate–leaving our men in women in uniform in a vulnerable position and projecting weakness to our adversaries,” Rep. Rogers said.

Other provisions of the bill include modernizing the relationship between the DoD CIO and National Security Agency’s components that are responsible for cybersecurity. The bill also adds an additional $50 million for protection of DoD information systems.

Overall, the FY2022 NDAA proposes by Rep. Smith includes $744 billion in discretionary spending for national defense, as well as authorizing a 2.7 percent pay increase for servicemembers.