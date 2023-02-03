Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., has been appointed chairwoman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee’s Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation for the 118th Congress.

“Securing our nation’s data, protecting our cyber infrastructure, and studying emerging technologies of the future like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and blockchain integration is more important today than ever,” Rep. Mace said in a Feb. 1 statement.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who now heads the Oversight and Accountability Committee, announced on Jan. 31 that the previous Government Operations Subcommittee would split into two new subcommittees to focus on tech issues and the Federal government workforce.

The two new subcommittees are the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation; and the Subcommittee on Government Operations and the Federal Workforce.

“Republicans are ready to get to work investigating threats to cybersecurity, strengthening federal cybersecurity, and conducting oversight of information technology that our government relies on every day to deliver services, safeguard information, and protect our nation,” Chairman Comer said.

He added, “With Chairwoman Nancy Mace’s leadership on the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation, we will conduct robust oversight and identify solutions to modernize our government’s cyber infrastructure to protect Americans’ sensitive information.”

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., will serve alongside Rep. Mace as ranking member of the new panel, Capitol Hill sources told MeriTalk.

Since coming to Congress in 2021, Rep. Mace has amassed a robust profile of cyber and IT legislative efforts, including work on the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act which President Biden signed into law late last year. Around the same time, Biden also signed Mace’s Strengthening VA Cybersecurity Act.

Rep. Mace also was a co-sponsor of the Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act introduced by Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., which became law in June 2022.