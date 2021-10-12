The Biden administration is launching a whole-of-government initiative today to provide actionable climate information to Americans, including a redesigned Climate.gov website that now utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to improve access to critical climate information.

According to the White House, administration officials will announce the initiative at a Climate and Equity Roundtable in Detroit, Michigan, hosted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). NOAA’s Climate Program Office launched the newly designed website.

“The upgrades to this flagship website, including search tools enhanced by artificial intelligence and a suite of user experience and accessibility improvements, will better connect Americans to climate explainers, data dashboards, and classroom-ready teaching resources,” the White House said in a press release.

The integration of AI aims to improve the website’s search tool by “allowing queries based on location so that users can find city and state-specific maps and data.”

The website’s redesign includes the data-driven Global Climate Dashboard, interactive maps and data tools, and webpages designed with user experience in mind.

Other updates include improving the website’s mobile experience and “cross-linking content” sitewide to align climate resources with visitors’ unique interests.

“The redesign expands the site’s already significant capacity to connect Americans with the resources they need to understand and plan for climate-related risks,” the White House said.