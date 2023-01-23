The Chips and Science Act is accelerating the work of a new Washington, D.C.-area quantum research consortium that is trying to create and operate a quantum network as a regional test bed, the body’s executive director said on Jan. 18.

La Vida Cooper, who heads the Washington Metropolitan Quantum Network Research Consortium (DC-QNet), said the new law signed by President Biden in August prompted the consortium to contact existing quantum networks in New York, Boston, and the southeastern United States. The consortium is now holding conversations with some of those networks.

“We would like to connect our regional D.C. metro network with some of the regional networks here in the U.S.,” Cooper said at a quantum event sponsored by ATARC. “Some of these are federally funded national labs. With the Chips and Science Act, we really have an opportunity to lean into executing…and getting an early start on some of our long-term goals.”

The Chips and Science Act includes $81 billion over five years for the National Science Foundation (NSF), a portion of which is designated for a new NSF technology innovation directorate. The legislation contains an “initial list of key technology focus areas” for the new directorate.

Quantum information science and technology was listed as the third highest priority, behind only artificial intelligence and high performance computing. Congress passed the legislation in August.

Just two months earlier, in June, the DC-QNet was established. It consists of six Federal agencies whose mission is to create, demonstrate, and operate a quantum network as a regional test bed.

To that end, the consortium is researching the use of quantum-entangled particles – also known as qubits – to transmit sensitive information. Its other research areas include studying quantum behaviors and capabilities such as transduction – the process of converting qubits from one form into another.

The Federal agencies involved in the effort are the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory, Naval Research Laboratory, Naval Observatory, National Institute of Standards and Technology, National Security Agency, and NASA. Additionally, the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific and the Air Force Research Laboratory will participate as out-of-region affiliates.

The consortium is entering a quantum computing research field that remains in its early stages. While the Federal government continues to invest heavily in quantum computing research to ensure the United States becomes the global innovation leader in this emerging discipline – ahead of rivals such as China – experts say the technology for applications is still largely unavailable.

It will likely be few years, they say, before quantum computing is widely adopted across government.

In her presentation, Cooper said the consortium is making steady progress and has formed three working groups, including one that has developed a portfolio of experiments and is working on publishing early results.

“Beyond the tech synergy that we see and that folks are leveraging…we really have formed a tight-knit team. Once we have a technical topic on the table, you can really tell that everyone is just so engrossed in the work,” Cooper said, adding, “We will see the fruits of some of that labor shortly.”