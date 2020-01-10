PROTECT Kids Act Introduced in House

Reps. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., and Bobby Rush, D-Ill., introduced the Preventing Real Online Threats Endangering Children Today (PROTECT) Kids Act on Jan. 9.

According to the bill’s cosponsors, the bipartisan bill aims to modernizes “the Child Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) to better protect children in today’s ever-evolving digital ecosystem.”

“In the past, predators and perpetrators sought to harm our children by lurking near schoolyards and playgrounds, but now – due to incredible advancements in technology – they are able to stalk our children through their mobile devices and in video game lobbies,” said Rep. Rush. “I am also pleased that we were able to reach a reasonable, common-sense, and bipartisan agreement that will require the FTC to assess the appropriate knowledge standard to best protect our nation’s children.”

The legislation builds on COPPA, which was passed in 1998 and mandates the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to enforce Federal regulations on children’s online privacy. However, the intervening two decades have seen an explosion of technology, necessitating an update to the legislation.

The bill, if it becomes law: