President’s FY21 Budget Offers TMF $150 Million

The White House Fiscal Year 2021 budget proposal allocated $150 million to the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF) to continue its modernization initiatives.

“Since its launch in March 2019, the Technology Modernization Fund Board has awarded approximately $90 million to nine initiatives to accelerate modernization across the government while demonstrating efficient management of taxpayer resources,” the proposal, released Feb. 10, reads. “In 2020, two new modernization projects have been approved to leverage innovative commercial capabilities to enable digital transformations and enhance the speed at which improved citizen services are delivered.”

The FY21 TMF allocation matches last year’s presidential budget proposal, but funding for the program withered to $25 million following House and Senate scrutiny. After House lawmakers approved $35 million for the fund in FY20, the Senate tried to zero out the program before the chambers found the $25 million compromise.