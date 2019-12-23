President Trump Signs FY2020 Budget Bills

President Trump signed funding bills for most Federal agencies on December 20, finalizing budgets for Fiscal Year 2020 and avoiding a government shutdown.

The President signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, and the FY20 National Defense Authorization Act on Friday evening.

“Taken together, the government funding bills guarantee that critical priorities – investing in the military, ensuring Americans are more prosperous and healthy, delivering border security, engaging on criminal justice reform, and defending life – will be met in the upcoming year,” President Trump said in a statement.

The bills include a variety of provisions for Federal workers and IT, including paid family leave, increased funding for some agencies, and a 3.1 percent pay raise for both civilian and military personnel. The bills also eliminate the threat of a shutdown until September 2020, allowing for stability in government operations.