The Federal government is facing a workforce crisis, especially with skilled technology talent. Retention, recruitment, and retirement issues are hindering hiring managers, who are looking to fill critical open roles in order to meet mission objectives and new Federal mandates. In this MeriTalking podcast, MeriTalk’s Joe Franco, is joined by Craig McCullough, Pluralsight’s senior vice president for public sector, to evaluate the skills gap and how to address it before it’s too late.
