Endpoint devices, or personal laptops, government-issued devices, tablets, mobile phones, etc. used outside of the network perimeter are key factors in a successful telework model. Keeping those devices secure from any location at any time is at the top of all IT team priorities. But are the security tools in place strong enough to combat bad actors, could Federal IT teams have too many endpoint security tools in their toolkit, and what is often overlooked on the journey to better endpoint security?

For MeriTalking’s fourth installment of the “Human Side of Cyber” series, MeriTalk’s Nicole Burdette and Sam Kinch, Director, Technical Account Management at Tanium dive into what endpoint security really is, what it’s not, and how agencies can strength endpoint security to gain visibility, control, and accurate intelligence needed to remediate potential risks to the network.