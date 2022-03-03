The Pentagon Reservation has moved to Health Protection Condition Bravo, allowing up to 50 percent occupancy amid a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases.

Additionally, employees at that location no longer have to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status, due to new guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the “low” transmission rate of COVID-19 for Arlington County, Va., and the City of Alexandria, Va.

The Pentagon Reservation – which includes the main Pentagon office building and nearby facilities – is also now allowed to have gatherings of up to 49 people.

The Pentagon has instructed commanders and supervisors to continue to provide maximum telework opportunities to all current telework eligible employees.

“DoD remains committed to protecting our people, maintaining mission readiness, and supporting the whole-of-government effort response to COVID-19,” Pentagon officials wrote in a release.

“We are continually emphasizing to our people the requirement to get fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and encouraging everyone eligible to get a booster shot and take actions to protect themselves and those around them by employing protective measures, including practicing good hand washing, social distancing, wearing tight-fitting face coverings, and taking appropriate actions if feeling sick now,” they wrote. “These can dramatically decrease the risk of infection and slow COVID-19’s spread.”

Michael Donley, the Pentagon’s director of administration and management, said his office will continue to monitor COVID-19 conditions and provide updates to Pentagon Reservation tenants every Friday as needed.

Donley also told senior Pentagon leadership to expect changes “in the near future” to department-level health protection condition (HPCON) guidance, as well as other COVID-19-related Force Health Protection guidance.