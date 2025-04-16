The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) has tapped Dean W. Ball to serve as a senior policy advisor on AI and emerging technology.

Ball will join an existing team at OSTP that includes OSTP Director Michael Kratsios, who also serves as the assistant to the president for science and technology, and Sriram Krishnan, a senior policy advisor for AI at OSTP.

“It is a thrill and honor to serve my country in this role and work alongside the tremendous team Michael Kratsios has built,” Ball wrote in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday announcing his new role.

Ball previously served as a research fellow in the Artificial Intelligence and Progress Project at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. Before that, he was the senior program manager for the State and Local Governance Initiative at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.

Ball’s appointment comes three weeks after President Donald Trump wrote a letter to Kratsios, instructing him to prioritize emerging technologies such as AI, quantum, and nuclear technology.