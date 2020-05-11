OSTP Funding Supercomputer Research to Combat COVID-19

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) is advancing Federally-funded research on COVID-19 including research using supercomputers to run simulations.

“American researchers are on the frontlines in the global fight against the coronavirus. We are seeing powerful examples of Federal research advancing our knowledge of virus structure, transmission, and other factors,” Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Kelvin Droegemeier said. “It’s all hands on deck, and I’d like to thank our scientists, researchers, healthcare professionals, public-private partnerships, the academic community, and everyone involved in the U.S. research enterprise.”

Among Federally-funded research program include the University of Tennessee and Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers using a supercomputer to identify 77 small molecule drug compounds.

“Simulations were performed on more than 8,000 compounds to screen for those that are most likely to bind to the main protein of coronavirus, rendering it unable to infect host cells,” OSTP said. The White House had launched a COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium back in March. Oak Ridge National was among five Department of Energy (DOE) National Laboratories to join the consortium to advance research on a vaccine. Oak Ridge is also teaming with the National Institutes of Health and other DOE laboratories to study SARS-CoV-2 proteins.

Other research programs hailed by OSTP include: