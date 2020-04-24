OPM Releases COVID-19 Sick Leave Guidance

The Office of Personnel Management released guidance on April 22 to agencies on how to implement sections of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that involve emergency paid sick leave.

The Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act (EPSLA) gives Federal employees up to two weeks (80 hours) of paid sick leave during circumstances related to COVID-19 between April 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020. Full-time employees will be able to take up to 80 hours of sick leave, whereas part-time employees will be able to take sick leave time equal to the number of hours they would work on average over a two-week period.

A Federal employee can qualify for EPSLA if the employee is: