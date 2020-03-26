OPM Offers Distancing Guidance for new Fed Employee Onboarding

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) is advising Federal agency officials to employ remote-access steps while onboarding new Federal government employees during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In a March 24 memo, OPM Acting Director Michael Rigas advised agencies “to exercise discretion to defer the physical presence requirements” for onboarding new employees, including those involved with administering oaths of office. OPM said that part of the process can be taken care of remotely or virtually over online video applications.

“Agency HR Directors should work with their respective agency Chief Information Officers to determine the best options,” OPM said.

Documents required to be signed during the onboard process can be sent via email within three days, the guidance says.