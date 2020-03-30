OPM Launches COVID-19 Response Program for Fed Agencies

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) launched the COVID-19 Surge Response Program, an open opportunities platform where Federal agencies can post temporary job opportunities supporting the government’s response to coronavirus.

Published on March 27, there are currently no open positions on the COVID-19 Surge Response landing page. The Open Opportunities listing explains that the new program will help Federal agencies find Feds with applicable skills to fill rotational positions on coronavirus-related projects.

“The COVID-19 Surge Response Program will allow agencies to quickly realign their workforce so they can better accomplish their mission for the American people. Dedicated civil servants will be able to go to one place and apply for a mission-critical position to support the public during this National Emergency,” Acting Director Michael Rigas said in a statement.