Nick Leiserson has been appointed Assistant National Cyber Director for Policy and Programs at the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD).

As the new Assistant National Cyber Director, Leiserson will be tasked with working on developing and implementing a stronger national strategy, policy, and resilience for America’s digital ecosystem.

Prior to taking the new job, Leiserson was Deputy Chief of Staff for ONCD, where he worked closely with NCD Chief of Staff John Costello.

Before joining ONCD, Leiserson served as Chief of Staff and Legislative Director for Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information Systems, from 2017 to 2021.

Leiserson holds a bachelor’s degree in computer sciences from Brown University.