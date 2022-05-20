Pam Coleman, Associate Director Performance & Personnel Management at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), will keynote a May 24 event organized by the Alliance for Digital Innovation (ADI) at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Ross Nodurft, executive director of ADI, said the May 24 event will be “the first of a two-part series “discussing the important role our workforce plays in the public sector’s efforts to modernize its digital services.”

Coleman will speak about her role at OMB her efforts “to develop and deliver against the goals stated in the President Management Agenda,” Nodurft said.

“ADI will feature panelists from CISA, Slalom, and Schmidt Futures that will cover both the challenges and solutions to building a modern workforce that understands and leverages technology while meeting agency missions,” he said. “We will cover some of the thornier issues and discuss some of the successes that agencies and organizations have had in recruiting, training, and retaining a diverse and modern workforce.”