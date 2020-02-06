OMB Posts Job Opening for Next Deputy CIO

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) posted a job opening for the Federal Deputy CIO position Feb. 3, after Margie Graves left the position for the private sector at the end of last year.

Graves served OMB in deputy and acting CIO positions for three years, playing key roles in the Cloud Smart Strategy and implementation of the Cyber Reskilling Academy. Since her departure from the public sector, the Federal Deputy CIO spot has remained unfilled with no intermittent acting appointment.

OMB said it is seeking out a permanent deputy CIO that can oversee the operational functions of IT policy and engage with other Federal agencies on IT modernization and service delivery. The new deputy CIO would work closely with Federal CIO Suzette Kent and other high-level IT stakeholders to coordinate duties and advise decisions.