The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has tapped Loren DeJonge Schulman to serve as the agency’s new associate director for performance and personnel management.

Today is DeJonge Schulman’s first day in her new job. She was vice president of research, evaluation, and modernizing government at the Partnership for Public Service, and before that spent over seven years in fellowship roles at the Center for a New American Security.

DeJonge Schulman is replacing Pam Coleman, who stepped down from the post in August 2022.

“Returning to public service in this role and at this moment in the Biden administration is a true privilege,” she wrote in a LinkedIn post today. “I get to work with an amazingly talented team on one of the most vital elements of our democracy: generating a government that delivers the best service, talent, and performance for the public. Thankful for my time at Partnership for Public Service!”

Prior to her time in the private sector, she held a number of roles within the Federal government. DeJonge Schulman served at the National Security Council as the senior advisor to the national security advisor, as well as the director for defense policy and strategy on Middle East policy.

She also served for over five years at the Department of Defense (DoD) in several roles, including special assistant to the secretary of defense, senior task force member on the DoD Transition Task Force, special assistant to the principal deputy under secretary of defense for policy, and presidential management fellow.

At the Partnership for Public Service, DeJonge Schulman oversaw work on a report that called on the Federal government to address customer experience challenges with a “customer-centric” redesign – something that may be her future at OMB.

Delivering excellent, equitable, and secure Federal services and customer experience is one of the main priorities in the Biden-Harris administration’s President’s Management Agenda (PMA).