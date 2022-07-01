Laura Galante took over last month as director of the Cyber Threat Intelligence Integration Center (CTIIC), according to her LinkedIn account.

CTIIC was established in 2015 to serve as a fusion center between existing agencies and the private sector for real-time use against cyberattacks, with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) as its parent agency.

Before taking the new position as CTIIC director, Galante was deputy cyber executive at ODNI, beginning in January 2022.

Before beginning at ODNI, Galante was a board member at SafeGuard Cyber, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, and ran her firm, Galante Strategies LLC. From 2012 to 2017, Galante was Director of Global Intelligence at Mandiant.