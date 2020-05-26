NTIA Requests Input on 5G Implementation Plan

The U.S. government is seeking input for its implementation plan for 5G infrastructure and deployment while also seeking feedback on how the country should collaborate internationally and prepare for future iterations of wireless technologies.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) released a request for comment in the Federal Register based off the statutory requirement of the Secure 5G and Beyond Act, signed by the president in March. The law requires a public comment period on the 5G implementation plan before the plan is submitted to congressional committees in or before September 2020.

The request for comment asks for feedback in four specific areas, which coincide with the “lines of effort” detailed in the White House strategy document released in concert with the March law. Those lines of effort include:

facilitating domestic 5G rollout;

assessing risks to and identifying core security principles of 5G infrastructure;

addressing risks to U.S. economic and national security during development and deployment of 5G infrastructure worldwide;

promoting responsible global development and deployment of 5G.

Comments are to be submitted to the NTIA at secure5G@ntia.gov within three weeks of the request for comment’s publication in the Federal Register. The original NTIA notice is dated May 21, 2020.