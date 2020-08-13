NTIA Names New Acting Assistant Secretary  

One of the top positions at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) is now filled by an individual who joined the organization in April. Adam Candeub, who joined NTIA as a deputy assistant secretary earlier this year, has been made the acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information, an NTIA spokesperson confirmed in an email to MeriTalk. NTIA, which is part of the Department of Commerce and oversees Federal spectrum use, has not had a permanent administrator since David Redl resigned his position in May 2019. Before joining NTIA, Candeub was a law professor at Michigan State University.