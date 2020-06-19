NSA Updates Telework Tech Guide for Agencies

The National Security Agency (NSA) updated its telework tech security guidance June 4 with new details for government agencies to consider when selecting which collaboration and video chat services to use to connect employees working remotely.

The new guide adds two more commercial products to its ranking of collaboration services – Amazon Chime and Jitsi Meet – reviewed against nine security criteria aligned with National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171 revision 2. For the 13 existing platforms reviewed in the document, NSA updated rankings of some services, such as including advancements in basic functionalities.

NSA’s standards for criteria to consider when selecting a collaboration service and advice on how to use collaboration services securely has not changed from the first guide. The agency still recommends using government services when possible, consulting with agency IT support for additional guidance, enabling encryption, and securing the environment to avoid providing unintentional access to data, among other tips.