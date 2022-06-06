The Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded Northrop Grumman and Owl Cyber Defense Solutions spots on a new contract with the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) that totals $240 million.

The contract focuses on “information assurance that will provide the ability to manually or automatically access or transfer information between two or more differing domains,” said the DoD in its announcement of the contract.

This contract is designed as a “competitive multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity firm-fixed price and cost-reimbursement contracts with a five-year ordering period ending on June 2, 2027,” DoD said.

The Pentagon said that the contract will be shared across multiple companies, and that “each awardee will be provided a fair opportunity to be considered for each unless an exception applies.”

MDA is the implementing agency for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Cross Domain Solutions (CDS) for DoD, and the lead organization for FMS CDS development, testing, and implementation.