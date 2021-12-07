The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is looking for small businesses to work on a bid for a potential 10-year, $8 billion professional services contract to support satellite programs.

NOAA’s Corporate Services Acquisition Division (CSAD) is issuing a request for proposal (RFP) for its Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services (ProTech) 2.0 Satellite Domain – which is a multiple award (MA), indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) total small business set-aside solicitation.

“The ProTech services solution is a suite of MA IDIQ contracts consisting of four Domains: Satellite, Fisheries, Oceans, and Weather,” a SAM.gov solicitation says. “These Domains provide resources in support of the [NOAA] to include its Line and Staff Offices.”

According to the solicitation, each Domain has its own IDIQ contract with multiple awards and services provided under the vehicle to support sites worldwide.

The ordering period for ProTech 2.0 Satellite is a five-year base period and one five-year option period for a 10-year total. Initial bids are due to NOAA by Jan. 6, 2022.

“The suite of resulting contracts for this Domain is intended to satisfy the need for professional, technical, and scientific services to support the full range of related requirements for observing system activities, including satellite missions, which NOAA manages or in which NOAA participates, and managing the space and Earth environmental data that results from those missions,” the solicitation says.

Version 1.0 of this contract was awarded in 2017 to 23 companies through unrestricted and small business tracks. This new version of the contract is exclusively for small businesses.