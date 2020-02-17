NMB Needs to Implement Recommendations for Information Security

The National Mediation Board (NMB) has not yet fully implemented several Government Accountability Office (GAO) recommendations including those involving information privacy and information security.

According to a new report, NMB has made steps toward implementing these recommendations, such as developing strategies to reduce its backlog of arbitration cases, but hasn’t developed a plan to complete the work.

The report also found that NMB did not “effectively manage and oversee its appropriations” and lacks internal controls to do so. Additionally, NMB struggles to consistently follow its audit policies.

“NMB officials said the agency needed its full funding to address various agency priorities, such as hiring information technology specialists, but NMB did not use all of its funding for fiscal years 2016 through 2019, leaving a total of more than $4 million unobligated from those years; those funds are not available to NMB for new obligations,” the report said.

GAO has made four recommendations for NMB for it to meet its goals. The four recommendations include: