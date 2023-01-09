The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is seeking insight into industry’s capability to help modernize the organization’s legal case management system, according to a request for information (RFI) filed on Jan 5.

The NLRB is an independent Federal agency that works to “safeguard employees’ rights to organize,” to engage with one another to improve working conditions, and to decide whether to have or not have a collective bargaining representative negotiate on their behalf.

To better represent employees, the NLRB plans to modernize its legal case management system and is looking to industry to gather insight into available capabilities on the market. During the modernization effort, several of NLRB’s important systems will be in an “operations and maintenance posture,” according to the RFI.

Currently, NLRB’s legal case management system runs on MS Windows servers in the Microsoft Azure cloud. However, NLRB wants the future system to operate in Azure and use Microsoft systems and products where possible, according to the RFI.

The NLRB is specifically asking vendors to:

Describe capabilities related to NLRB’s Legal Case Management Modernization efforts, including business analytics; artificial intelligence; data visualization; and automated workflow.

Provide information that demonstrates the extent of experience performing Legal Case Management Modernization efforts during the last three years.

Describe capabilities for architecting and supporting an enterprise data warehouse within Azure and what software solutions are recommended.

Describe capabilities in satisfying performance standards through metrics, measurements, related data reporting, operational observations, and experiences to continually improve support and delivery services across people, processes, services, and technologies.

The information gathered from the RFI will assist NLRB in developing the acquisition strategy for its Legal Case Management Modernization requirements.

All responses to the RFI are due on Jan. 23, no later than 2 pm EST.