The run-down state of the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) facilities has been ranked as the number one risk to the agency’s mission, according to a recent National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine report.

And the cost of getting those facilities back to tip-top condition is likely to run into several billion dollars, the report says.

The 200-page report – released on Feb. 7 – found that “NIST’s potential to help the nation is drastically hindered by the ‘alarming’ and ‘critical’ state of funding for the sustainment, restoration, and modernization” of NIST’s Gaithersburg, Md., headquarters and its Boulder, Colo., campus.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 requested that NIST “contract with an independent entity to develop a report that assesses the comprehensive capital needs of NIST’s campuses.”

The agency approached the National Academies to conduct this assessment. Over the past 18 months, a National Academies committee held 12 meetings and now is findings are in: at NIST’s two campuses 63 percent of the research facilities and 69 percent of the non-research facilities failed to meet the Commerce Department’s (DOC) standard for acceptable building conditions.

The committee observed several issues in the research laboratories:

Substantive delays in key national security deliverables due to inadequate facility performance – like temperature and humidity;

Substantive delays in national technology priorities such as quantum science, engineering, biology, advanced manufacturing, and core measurement sciences research;

Inability to advance research related to national technology priorities;

Material delays in NIST measurement service provisions to U.S. industry customers; and

Serious damage or complete destruction of highly specialized and costly equipment, concomitant with erosion of technical staff productivity.

“The committee concluded that these deficient functionalities of NIST’s facilities constitute a major threat to its mission performance and thereby, to our nation’s economy, national security, and quality of life,” the report says.

The committee made a total of 10 recommendations to multiple Federal agencies and Congress to ensure that NIST’s mission is carried out, valuable researcher time is not wasted, and the laboratories once again become world-class facilities. Some of the recommendations include: