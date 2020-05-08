NIST’s Cyber Adviser Dodson Retiring

Donna Dodson, associate cirector chief cybersecurity adviser of the Information Technology Laboratory and the chief cybersecurity adviser, National Institute of Standards and Technology, addresses the Akamai Government Forum on March 28, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Photo: David Keith for MeriTalk)

Chief cybersecurity adviser for the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) IT Laboratory Donna Dodson is retiring May 8.

Dodson joined NIST in 1987, serving as the director of the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence from 2012 to 2020. NIST did not say what her next move would be.

During her time at NIST, Dodson had been an advocate for the agency’s cybersecurity framework and the success of NIST’s contributions to cyber interoperability.

“Activities like the cybersecurity framework really helped create an opportunity where we could have strong business rules in an organization and between organizations,” Dodson said at a Feb. 4, 2020 Center for Strategic and International Studies event. “We need to continue to do this because, let’s face it folks, we’re living in pretty exciting times with the way technology is taking off today.”