NIST Selects Mojdeh Bahar to lead Innovation and Industry

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) hired Mojdeh Bahar, former assistant administrator for technology transfer at the Department of Agriculture’s Research Service, as the second associate director for innovation and industry services (ADIIS), per a May 22 press release.

The position, which is a member of NIST’s senior leadership team, is responsible for partnering with industry, overseeing technology transfer programs, and directing other key programs such as NIST’s Small Business Innovation Research Program. As ADIIS, Bahar will work to enhance the transfer of NIST tech to commercial markets and coordinate tech transfer policy development and implementation.

In her previous position at the Agriculture Department, Bahar managed intellectual property and technology transfer across the agency and led tech transfer interactions with industry, academia, and government. Prior to that, she did technology transfer work within the cancer branch of the Office of Technology Transfer at the National Institutes of Health.