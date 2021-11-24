The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is looking for information on the trends and future investment needs for eight emerging technology sectors to complete a study authorized in the fiscal year (FY) 2021 appropriations act, according to a request for information (RFI) posted to the Federal Register Nov. 22.

NIST is looking for information on artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), IoT in manufacturing, quantum computing, blockchain technology, 3-D printing, new and advanced materials, and unmanned delivery services.

“NIST invites stakeholders throughout the scientific research, standards, advocacy, industry, and non-scientific communities, including the general public, to provide input for creating a forward-thinking approach that supports emerging technology to foster economic growth and competitiveness across the Nation in ways that benefit all Americans,” the RFI says. “NIST will develop the report in a manner consistent with its mission to promote U.S. innovation and industrial competitiveness.”

NIST is largely looking for more information on two big areas relating to these emerging technologies: technology development and technology applications and utilization.

As far as development goes, NIST is looking to learn how the Federal government can better support the adoption of these technologies and gain greater awareness of which Federal agencies have jurisdiction on which areas. NIST is also requesting information on the existing standard and legislation in the areas.

Regarding applications and utilization, NIST wants to learn more about how the industry uses emerging technologies and the current market landscape. NIST also wants to learn how to strengthen regional innovation centers across the United States and long-term trends and risks in emerging tech supply chains.

NIST is seeking any comments in response to the RFI by 5 p.m. EST on January 31, 2022.