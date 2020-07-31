NIST Seeking Feedback on Security Control Baselines

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is looking to gain feedback on Draft NIST Special Publication (SP) 800-53B, Control Baselines for Information Systems and Organizations. The SP provides three security control baselines for low-impact, moderate-impact, and high-impact Federal systems. “In addition to your feedback on the three security control baselines, NIST is also seeking your comments on the privacy control baseline and the privacy control baseline selection criteria,” the draft notice said. NIST is seeking feedback on the Draft SP from public and private sectors through Sept. 11, 2020.