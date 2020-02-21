NIST Releases Publication to Protect Controlled Unclassified Information

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) released the Special Publication 800-171, Revision 2: Protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) in Non-Federal Systems and Organizations today. It provides Federal agencies with recommended security requirements to protect confidentiality of CUI, including: when CUI information is resident in non-Federal systems and organizations; when systems where CUI reside aren’t used or operated by contractors of Federal agencies or other organizations on behalf of those agencies; and “where there are no specific safeguarding requirements for protecting the confidentiality of CUI prescribed by the authorizing law, regulation, or governmentwide policy for the CUI category or subcategory listed in the CUI Registry.”