NIST NCCoE Releases Ransomware, Data Protection Guides

The National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) released two draft guides on data management and protection in the wake of cyberthreats.

The Jan. 27 drafts, on responding to and protecting assets from cyberthreats, were drafted by NCCoE to help organizations protect the integrity, availability, and confidentiality of data. Both reports specifically caution against the danger of ransomware attacks, a style of attack that leaves data unusable to the organization through unwanted encryption.

“Formulating a defense against these threats requires thorough knowledge of the assets within the enterprise and protection of these assets against data corruption and destruction,” the NIST data security team said in a press release. “While human knowledge and expertise are essential components of a defense, the right tools and preparation are essential to minimizing downtime and losses due to data integrity events.”

The publications guide readers through how to approach a cyberthreat, how to build architecture to defend data from cyberthreats, and possible resolutions to a variety of cyberthreat scenarios.

Both drafts are open for public comment through Feb. 26.