NIST Invites Industry to Demonstrate 5G-Security Platforms

The National Institutes of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) is asking industry to demonstrate products and technical expertise to support its project entitled, 5G Cybersecurity: Preparing a Secure Evolution.

The Department of Commerce said in a notice that the call for industry demonstrations marks the “initial step for the [NCCoE] in collaborating with technology companies to address cybersecurity challenges identified” under the project.

“NIST is soliciting responses from all sources of relevant security capabilities to enter into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) to provide products and technical expertise to support and demonstrate security platforms for the 5G Cybersecurity: Preparing a Secure Evolution to 5G project,” the notice said.

The project will attempt to demonstrate how 5G architecture components can provide security capabilities that can mitigate risks and meet industry sectors’ compliance requirements. It will ultimately result in a NIST Practice Guide as a Special Publication 1800 series that will be publicly available.

“The publication can assist organizations that are considering adopting and deploying 5G technology with the design, acquisition process (including Request for Information and Request for Proposal development and response), integration, and operation of 5G-based networks,” NIST said. “The findings from this work can be used by NIST and the industry collaborators to prioritize their contributions in standards developing organizations.”

Collaborative activities will begin once enough letters of interest have been submitted, but no earlier than June 20, 2020.