NIST Hires Symantec VP Jeff Greene to Lead NCCoE

Jeff Greene, former vice president of global government affairs and policy at Symantec, began a new role as director of the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) on Feb. 3.

For several years, Greene has served as an appointed member of NIST’s Information Security and Privacy Advisory Board, and as a special government employee at NIST to support the President’s Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity. He also worked closely with NCCoE as a Symantec representative.

Donna Dodson, former NCCoE director, will continue her role as NIST’s chief cybersecurity advisor, Director of Media Relations Jennifer Huergo confirmed to MeriTalk. Dodson spent four years leading the center of excellence and often advocates for the value of NIST’s cyber frameworks.