The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has hired Mark Lantonero, a PhD and longtime member of the AI research and academic communities, as a senior policy advisor for AI and international collaboration, Lantonero announced on LinkedIn.

Lantonero is well-suited for the position, having worked as a senior consultant to the United Nations (UN) Executive Office of the Secretary General, and a senior policy advisor to the Partnership on AI since 2020.

“With NIST’s stellar team, I will be working on the risks and impact of AI and coordinating with international policymakers and standards organizations,” Lantonero wrote. “Engaging with social [and] technical experts along with diverse stakeholders will be central to this work.”

At the UN, Lantonero developed the policy guidance for Human Rights Due Diligence for Digital Technology Use, according to his LinkedIn. At the Partnership on AI, Lantonero’s work included leading AI policy and strategy and engaging with both domestic and international AI policymakers.

Lantonero has also served as a fellow, researcher, or professor at a number of institutions and organizations, often researching how to utilize and understand AI and other emerging technologies through a human rights lens. His stops have included Harvard’s Kennedy School, the Data & Society Research Institute, the University of California, Berkeley Law School, and the Leiden University in the Netherlands.