The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) NIST has chosen 12 companies that it will be partnering with in its efforts to develop the next generation of post-quantum cryptography.

The companies that will be included in the effort are:

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cryptosense SA

Crypto4A Technologies, Inc.

InfoSec Global

ISARA Corporation

Microsoft

Samsung SDS Co., Ltd.

SandboxAQ

Thales DIS CPL USA, Inc.

Thales Trusted Cyber Technologies

VMware, Inc.

Each of the companies will work closely with the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) to help identify “instances of quantum-vulnerable public-key algorithm use, where they are used in dependent systems, and the function they support,” NIST said in a press release.

The corporate lineup was revealed after NIST earlier this month announced four new Quantum-Resistant Cryptographic Algorithms that it believes will be able to withstand future quantum computing attacks.

“NIST constantly looks to the future to anticipate the needs of U.S. industry and society as a whole, and when they are built, quantum computers powerful enough to break present-day encryption will pose a serious threat to our information systems,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and NIST Director Laurie E. Locascio.

The goal of the project, according to (NCCoE), is “engaging industry to demonstrate the use of automated discovery tools to identify instances of quantum-vulnerable public-key algorithm use, where they are used in dependent systems, and for what purposes.”

Another important aspect of the partnership is to identify standards-based solutions through the use of either hardware or software technology that companies might provide.