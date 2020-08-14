NIH Seeking a Social Media Monitoring Tool

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is seeking software to help members of NIH communications offices to monitor, distribute, and analyze social media mentions of the agency.

According to a Statement of Work (SOW), the service/software will come from a professional healthcare social media monitoring service and provide unlimited access to NIH offices enterprise-wide.

“With an average potential of 17,423,825 people and organizations interacting with just @NIH on Twitter each day, it is imperative that NIH is responsive to the conversation on Twitter and are meeting the needs of the public,” the SOW said.

Currently, NIH offices use various social media monitoring tools to track Twitter analytics, the SOW states. An enterprise-wide social media service would allow NIH to stop paying for separate accounts to track social media analytics.

Requirements for the solution include: