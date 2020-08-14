NIH Seeking a Social Media Monitoring Tool
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is seeking software to help members of NIH communications offices to monitor, distribute, and analyze social media mentions of the agency.
According to a Statement of Work (SOW), the service/software will come from a professional healthcare social media monitoring service and provide unlimited access to NIH offices enterprise-wide.
“With an average potential of 17,423,825 people and organizations interacting with just @NIH on Twitter each day, it is imperative that NIH is responsive to the conversation on Twitter and are meeting the needs of the public,” the SOW said.
Currently, NIH offices use various social media monitoring tools to track Twitter analytics, the SOW states. An enterprise-wide social media service would allow NIH to stop paying for separate accounts to track social media analytics.
Requirements for the solution include:
- Identify influencers and specific health and research topics for NIH to engage in online conversation;
- Livestream Twitter analytics for conferences;
- Identify specific disease and health conversations, where they’re taking place, and identify what communities should be engaged in a public health dissemination campaign;
- Discover unique community culture characteristics for each disease and health community to inform engagement strategies;
- Listen to specific stakeholders;
- Analyze trending issues gaining momentum among influencers on specific healthcare topics;
- Assist the healthcare community in its efforts to counter misinformation; and
- Be a 100 percent web-based solution that requires no IT support to implement or maintain.