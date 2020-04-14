NIH Preps for $40B General IT Services Proposals

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is seeking proposals for a $40 billion, 15-year IT contract, including health, biomedical, and general services, as it integrates its medical systems with the broader IT infrastructure.

“Medical systems are increasingly integrated within a broader IT architecture, requiring a systems approach to their implementation and a sound infrastructure for their operation,” NIH explained in a March 27 draft request for proposals (RFP).

The CIO-Solutions and Partners (CIO-SP4) opportunity is a five-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity the governmentwide acquisition contract with a five-year optional period, totaling a 15-year period of performance managed by the NIH Acquisition and Assessment Center (NIHAAC).

“The focus of this contract is to provide to government agencies a mechanism for quick ordering of needed IT solutions and services at equitable and reasonable prices, to give qualified small businesses a greater opportunity to participate in these requirements, and as a result, give government agencies a mechanism to help meet their socio-economic contracting goals,” the proposal states.

Any qualified government contracting officer will be able to grant multi-year task orders with options under CIO-SP4. Contractors not awarded task orders have a “minimum guarantee” of $250.

NIH is soliciting feedback on its draft RFP through May 15. The final version, when vendors can begin to submit their proposals, isn’t expected until the end of the calendar year. Proposals will likely be due in the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2021.