New Tech On milCloud® 2.0 Powers Mission Success

For today’s warfighters, it’s imperative to have access to the latest technology at the blink of an eye to ensure mission success and warfighter safety. To meet the challenge of equipping today’s warfighters with mission-critical information, milCloud® 2.0 is stepping up to provide the technology that is vital to that effort.

On Wednesday July 22, General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), Intel, Oracle, and MeriTalk will be hosting a webinar, “milCloud® 2.0: Leveraging the Latest Tech for the Mission” to educate mission partners about the latest milCloud® 2.0 capabilities and technologies, as well as how the platform helps support rapid innovation in mission-critical areas including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cyber sensing, and other emerging technology solutions.

The July 22 webinar – the second in a series of four – will help organizations maximize milCloud® 2.0 capabilities, and will dive into:

The underlying technologies available for a powerful database platform

The best ways to leverage emerging technologies, such as AI and ML, for mission success

The inherited security controls that won’t compromise performance

The digital conversation will be led by three preeminent subject matter experts: Senior Director for Oracle Public Sector Lauren Farese; Cloud Services Portfolio Lead for milCloud® 2.0 at GDIT Jeffrey Phelan; and Chief Enterprise Solution Architect at Intel Darren Pulsipher.

Managed by the Defense Information Systems Agency and operated by GDIT, milCloud® 2.0 connects commercial cloud service offerings to Defense Department (DoD) networks. This provides the latest cloud technology to mission partners at competitive prices while including the requisite security and performance levels established by DoD.

The hour-long webinar will begin at 1:30 p.m. EDT and all who attend will be eligible for one CPE credit.

