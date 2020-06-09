New Tech Companies Sign on to NCCoE ICS Security Project

The National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) announced June 8 that it has invited 10 technology providers and industry experts to collaborate on the Protecting Information and System Integrity in Industrial Control System Environments Project. The companies are CyberX, Dispel, Dragos, GreenTec USA, ForeScout Technologies, OSIsoft, Radiflow, Tenable, TDi Technologies, and VMware. As part of the program, the companies will work with NCCoE to provide a “practical” solution to help manufacturers protect their industrial control system(s) (ICS) from data integrity attacks. The result of their work will be a NIST Cybersecurity Practice Guide and will include the “practical steps needed to implement the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and industry standards and best practices.”