The National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) has released a new mobile app – dubbed aCTknowledge – that shares unclassified counterterrorism reports, analysis, training resources, and alerts.

In a press release, NCTC described the app is “a first-of-its-kind platform that provides real-time unclassified intelligence on potential terrorist activities that may impact our country.”

NCTC explained that app users can receive breaking counterterrorism notifications, read unclassified analysis, review training resources, and search topics of interest. The center said it designed aCTknowledge by working with first responders and homeland security professionals – who are the app’s intended users – as “a key next step in the way the center delivers timely, relevant intelligence.”

“With the release of aCTknowledge, NCTC is delivering on our mission to innovate how we share intelligence products with our partners,” said NCTC Director Christy Abizaid. “The app empowers its users with the information they need to protect their communities from potential threats.”

The app is currently available via the App store for the Federal government and military partners. NCTC said it will soon be available in Google Play and state, local, tribal, territorial, and other partners will have access in the near future. Currently, only eligible users will be able to register for an account and use the full functionality of the app.