The Office of the National Cyber Director has hired Joe Croce as its senior budget advisor, according to Croce’s LinkedIn.

The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 established the Office of the National Cyber Director. The new office – headed by National Cyber Director Chris Inglis – aims to help coordinate Federal cybersecurity policy and strategy.

Previously, Croce served at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in a variety of roles, including deputy chief strategy officer, acting chief strategy officer, and deputy director of strategy, policy, and plans.

Croce also served a stint at the Office of Management and Budget as the program examiner for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in support of the president’s fiscal year 2019 budget submission.

Additionally, Croce served at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for six years where he led the budget and appropriations team at CBP’s Office of Congressional Affairs.